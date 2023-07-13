First National Trust Co Has $689,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

