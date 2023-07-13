First National Trust Co Has $734,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 169,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 53.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,356,100 shares worth $41,706,483. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.