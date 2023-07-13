First National Trust Co Has $985,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX opened at $101.94 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

