First National Trust Co Sells 167 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

