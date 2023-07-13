First National Trust Co Sells 310 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

