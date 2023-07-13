First National Trust Co Sells 3,141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $224.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

