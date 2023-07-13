First National Trust Co Sells 346 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

