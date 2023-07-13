First National Trust Co Sells 63 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,932 shares of company stock worth $77,282,418 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

NYSE:HSY opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

