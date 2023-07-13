FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $18.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.07. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLT opened at $257.88 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

