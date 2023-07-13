Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $81.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $74,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

