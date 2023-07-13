Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,642 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.