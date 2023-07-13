Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $55.40 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

