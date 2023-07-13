Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 563,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 119,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 165,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.