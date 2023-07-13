Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.
BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 563,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 119,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 165,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.