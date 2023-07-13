Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

