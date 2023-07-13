FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Down 0.1 %

CarMax stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,865 shares of company stock worth $19,036,764. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

