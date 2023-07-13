FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

