FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.67) for the year. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

