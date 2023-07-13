FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

