FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MLTX stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.41.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

