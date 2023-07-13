FY2024 EPS Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSGS. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

