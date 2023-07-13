Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,758,702 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

EW stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

