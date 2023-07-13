General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.21 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.