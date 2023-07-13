General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 32.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 356.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 25.2% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

