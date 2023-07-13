Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

