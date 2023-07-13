Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $40.17

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $39.24. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 56,954 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.