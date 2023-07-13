Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

