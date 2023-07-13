Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIXX. FIX dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

