HT Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

