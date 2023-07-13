Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.