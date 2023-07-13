IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

