IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 2.6 %

CE opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

