IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.66 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

