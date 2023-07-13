IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPIB stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.