IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $814.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

