IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

