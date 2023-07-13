IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

