IFG Advisory LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

