IFG Advisory LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 786,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 633,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

