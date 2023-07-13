IFG Advisory LLC Has $770,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
