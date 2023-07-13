IFG Advisory LLC Has $823,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.