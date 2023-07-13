IFG Advisory LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

