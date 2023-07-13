IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $217.61 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

