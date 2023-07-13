IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $507.36 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.