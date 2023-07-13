IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 393,980 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

