IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of GAL stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

