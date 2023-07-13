IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $326.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.38.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

