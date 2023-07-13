IFG Advisory LLC Sells 136 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

