IFG Advisory LLC Sells 231 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.