IFG Advisory LLC Sells 331 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

