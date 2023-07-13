IFG Advisory LLC Sells 379 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.